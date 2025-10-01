FY2025 Earnings Forecast for BancFirst Issued By DA Davidson

BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $7.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BancFirst’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BancFirst’s FY2026 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

BancFirst Stock Down 1.0%

BANF opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%.The company had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 548.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 957.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 211.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $757,740. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.