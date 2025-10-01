FY2025 EPS Estimate for Preferred Bank Decreased by Analyst

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $9.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $90.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.78. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $99.78.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 25.04%.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 40.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 51.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.