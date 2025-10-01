FY2025 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Boosted by William Blair

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 4.6%

Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

