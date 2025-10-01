FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Issued By DA Davidson

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.35 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,128.73. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $807,135.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 158,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,276.40. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,226 shares of company stock worth $897,299. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the first quarter worth $508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Trustmark in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 9.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

