Head to Head Analysis: Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW) versus W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) and Lianhe Sowell International Group (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Lianhe Sowell International Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W.W. Grainger $17.17 billion 2.65 $1.91 billion $39.41 24.17 Lianhe Sowell International Group $36.54 million 2.93 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

W.W. Grainger has higher revenue and earnings than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

This table compares W.W. Grainger and Lianhe Sowell International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W.W. Grainger 10.99% 49.63% 21.63% Lianhe Sowell International Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of W.W. Grainger shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for W.W. Grainger and Lianhe Sowell International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W.W. Grainger 2 7 2 1 2.17 Lianhe Sowell International Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus target price of $1,069.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.22%. Given W.W. Grainger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W.W. Grainger is more favorable than Lianhe Sowell International Group.

Summary

W.W. Grainger beats Lianhe Sowell International Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools. It also offers technical support and inventory management services. The company serves smaller businesses to large corporations, government entities, and other institutions, as well as commercial, healthcare, and manufacturing industries through sales and service representatives, and electronic and ecommerce channels. W.W. Grainger, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

