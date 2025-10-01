Truist Financial Corp Has $234.75 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Analog Devices worth $234,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,240 shares of company stock worth $10,300,738 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

