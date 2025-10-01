Truist Financial Corp Has $688.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,935,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,422 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.53% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $688,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

