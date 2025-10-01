1,090 Shares in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI Bought by Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,731,044 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,419,662,000 after buying an additional 1,330,474 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $219,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $635,310,000 after purchasing an additional 839,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,404,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $647,387,000 after purchasing an additional 567,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,730,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $328,852,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.73 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $256.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,628.06. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

