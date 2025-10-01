Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 3,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $29.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.