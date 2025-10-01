Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 59 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 310,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 228.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 43.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $288.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average of $291.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.60 and a 12 month high of $369.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.Public Storage’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

