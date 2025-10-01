Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF $DFIS

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 371,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 53,187 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 49,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

