Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

