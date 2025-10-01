Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter.

JGRO opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

