Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Hold” Rating

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lyft from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.02.

Lyft Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.05. Lyft has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $292,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,640. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,085.16. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Lyft by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 1,242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

