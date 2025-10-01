Q3 EPS Estimates for Weyerhaeuser Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Sunday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Shares of WY stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 107.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,511.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 446,467 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,497,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 96,919 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 166,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

