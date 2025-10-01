Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $37.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Atour Lifestyle has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $40.39.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 1,544.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 6,885,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,206,000 after buying an additional 6,466,787 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 804,245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 3,189.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,461 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,322,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after acquiring an additional 315,534 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

