Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GLNG. Zacks Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Golar LNG Price Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -577.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Articles

