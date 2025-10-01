Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Raised to “Hold” at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Mizuho to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.96.

Expedia Group Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $213.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.30 and a 200-day moving average of $180.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $130.01 and a 52-week high of $229.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total transaction of $623,340.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $663,882,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $492,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after acquiring an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Expedia Group by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $147,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

