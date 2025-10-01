Venture Visionary Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269,140 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,336,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

