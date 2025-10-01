What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Redwire Q3 Earnings?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Redwire in a report issued on Monday, September 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial set a $16.00 price target on Redwire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Redwire in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

RDW opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.49. Redwire has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 71.95%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. AE Industrial Partners LP lifted its stake in Redwire by 139.3% during the second quarter. AE Industrial Partners LP now owns 85,496,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765,262 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth $36,206,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth $32,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Redwire during the second quarter worth $7,062,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 77.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

