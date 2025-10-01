TABR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

TABR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $293.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.40. The company has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $294.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

