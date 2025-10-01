TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 124.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,808,756.48. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,876 shares of company stock worth $39,004,569. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roblox to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.24.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $138.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.11 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.61. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

