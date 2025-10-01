Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR Shares Sold by Citrine Capital LLC

Citrine Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Citrine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Citrine Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 70,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,073,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 204,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6%

DFAR opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

