Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSEW Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 159,365 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,677,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 308.0% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 181,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 137,352 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 479.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,713,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.71.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

