Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. $DPG

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 64,515 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.8%

DPG stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.