Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. $RNP

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 134,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

