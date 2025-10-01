Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 130.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,505,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 1,417,535 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 792.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 318,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after acquiring an additional 282,448 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XLG opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

