Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 17,962 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 125,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $110.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

