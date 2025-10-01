Midwest Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Herc by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $91,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 114.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Stock Up 2.7%

HRI opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 135.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Herc Announces Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 325.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Herc

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.