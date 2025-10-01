Midwest Financial Group LLC Sells 11,957 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Midwest Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.0% of Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Midwest Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LGOV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 690,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $640.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11,411.33 and a beta of 0.12.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

