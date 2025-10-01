TABR Capital Management LLC Buys 164,729 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

TABR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 786.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 11.0% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

