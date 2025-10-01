Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI is Citrine Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Citrine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 6.8% of Citrine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Citrine Capital LLC owned about 1.68% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,088,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,238,000. Francis Financial Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 673,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2,264.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 620,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 594,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 560,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares during the period.

DFSI stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $798.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

