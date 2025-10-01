Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares in the company, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, August 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00.

On Monday, July 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00.

GILD opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CacheTech Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $653,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

