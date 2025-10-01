Visa Inc. $V Position Raised by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $10,129,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 31,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 64,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,856,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

