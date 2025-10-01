Albion Financial Group UT Has $24.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 31,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp raised its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 64,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 115,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,850,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.
Insider Activity
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V opened at $341.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.24 and a 52 week high of $375.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- PayPal Stock: Why Wall Street May Be Undervaluing This Giant
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Vertical Aerospace Could Lead the eVTOL Market by 2028
- What is a Dividend King?
- Is Draganfly’s Army Partnership a Game-Changer for Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.