Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ Stock Position Lifted by GC Wealth Management RIA LLC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DPZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ opened at $431.71 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a one year low of $397.12 and a one year high of $500.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.28 and its 200-day moving average is $461.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total transaction of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,842.16. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

