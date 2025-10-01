V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

V Square Quantitative Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,283 shares of company stock worth $6,789,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $152.35 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.36 and a 12 month high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

