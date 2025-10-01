PFG Investments LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF $IQQQ

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 86,794 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the period.

IQQQ opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $230.82 million, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

