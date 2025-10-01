PFG Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 103,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $73.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

