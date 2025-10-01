American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $108.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

