Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $2 Million in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF $GSUS

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,763,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,502,000 after buying an additional 97,987 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,445,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSUS opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $87.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

