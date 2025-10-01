PFG Investments LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 24.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.25. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

