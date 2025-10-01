PFG Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 132,333.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 9.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 76,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 71.5% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. The trade was a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 737,248 shares in the company, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock valued at $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares valued at $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.77. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $200.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.