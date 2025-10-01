Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $GCOR

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,963,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,106 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

