Donald L. Hagan LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Donald L. Hagan LLC lowered its position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 252.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This represents a 16.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,950 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

About SEI Investments



SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

