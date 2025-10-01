Powers Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $104.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

