Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 730,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.06. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

