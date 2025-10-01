Powers Advisory Group LLC Buys 460 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $89.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

Get Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.