BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) vs. Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Head to Head Review

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) and Passur Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BWX Technologies and Passur Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies $2.86 billion 5.89 $281.94 million $3.20 57.66 Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Passur Aerospace.

94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.0% of Passur Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BWX Technologies and Passur Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies 1 3 5 2 2.73 Passur Aerospace 0 0 0 0 0.00

BWX Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $160.83, suggesting a potential downside of 12.83%. Given BWX Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BWX Technologies is more favorable than Passur Aerospace.

Volatility and Risk

BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passur Aerospace has a beta of 6.94, meaning that its share price is 594% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BWX Technologies and Passur Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies 10.28% 30.61% 10.77% Passur Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Passur Aerospace on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

About Passur Aerospace

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

