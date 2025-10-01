Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) and Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Critical Survey

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Biodesix shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Biodesix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Getinge has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $71.32 million 0.78 -$42.93 million ($5.80) -1.30 Getinge $3.29 billion 1.79 $154.96 million $0.53 40.77

This table compares Biodesix and Getinge”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Biodesix. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Getinge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Biodesix and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -53.66% -269.67% -43.94% Getinge 4.24% 10.46% 5.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Biodesix and Getinge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 1 4 0 2.80 Getinge 0 1 0 0 2.00

Biodesix currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 330.46%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Getinge.

Summary

Getinge beats Biodesix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also provides GeneStrat ddPCR and NGS, and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. and as changed to Biodesix, Inc. in 2006. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Getinge

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions. The company also provides surgical perfusion, endoscopic vessel harvesting, intra-aortic balloon counterpulsation, and drainage solutions; and operating room infrastructure equipment, anesthesia, advanced patient monitoring, operating room management, and operating room integration solutions. In addition, it offers pre-cleaning, cleaning and disinfection, sterilization, consumables, endoscope reprocessing, and sterile supply management solutions; connected medical devices; bioreactor systems, DPTE systems, Getinge isolators, terminal sterilization products, and sterilizers; and vivarium, biohazardous materials handling solutions, labware cleaning and sterilization, upstream bioprocessing, and bioreactor preparation solutions. It offers its products through a network of sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia and Pacific. Getinge AB (publ) was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

